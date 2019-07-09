Connie Sheppard and Kiley Bollenberghe, sales reps with Royal LePage Estate Realty in Toronto, recently welcomed 110 guests to a “FUN Raiser” for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. The event was held in donated space offered by the Royal Canadian Legion #13. Party-goers danced through the night and raised funds through draws, dart games, a toonie-toss and a silent auction.

Funds raised at the event will be directed to Sheppard and Bollenberghe’s participation in the Sahara Desert Challenge for Shelter. They are part of a team of 120 Royal LePage professionals from across Canada who must each raise $5,000 in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation and cover their own travel costs to Morocco to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime trek through the Sahara Desert in November 2019.