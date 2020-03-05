Heather Clifford of Comox Valley, B.C, who has 26 years of experience as a managing broker in three offices, recently joined the cloud-based eXp Realty.

She took four years off from real estate to form Keep It Simple Social Media, helping local organizations with their online presence.

Clifford has managed three real estate agencies, including two offices in the highly competitive Whistler luxury real estate market.

“I speak the language of real estate and understand the art of marketing properties globally,” says Clifford. “I created KISS Media as a simplified learning tool for my Realtors, enabling me to instruct thousands of real estate agents in hands-on social media and marketing training. Now that I’m back on the Island and settled into our home on Saratoga Beach, I’m looking forward to using my knowledge and experience to focus on helping and training other eXp Realty agents achieve and exceed their goals.”

She says business on the Island is “booming and opportunities are everywhere.” She says she is eager to share her experience in “online marketing and education in urban land economics with local professionals looking to build their brands through effective engagement and high-quality service.”