The real estate community continues to mourn the loss of four Toronto-area Realtors who were aboard Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752 that was shot down in Iran on Jan. 8.

Two HomeLife Realtors – Faezeh “Fran” Falsafi from HomeLife/Bayview Realty and Iman Ghaderpanah of HomeLife Classic Realty, were on the flight.

“I want to express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of Fran and Iman, as well as their colleagues at HomeLife Bayview Realty and HomeLife Classic Realty. I will be keeping their families in my prayers during this difficult time,” says Andrew Cimerman, founder and CEO of HomeLife Realty Services. “This is a terrible tragedy.”

HomeLife says that Fran had travelled to Iran to visit family with her two young children, while Iman was travelling with his wife, Parinaz.

Mohsen Salahi, a sales rep with Forest Hill Real Estate, was also killed. He was travelling with his wife Mahsa Amirliravi.

Suzan Golbabapour of Re/Max Hallmark Realty in Richmond Hill was also on the flight.

In honour of Fran and Iman, HomeLife donated to the Canada Strong campaign to raise funds for the families of each of the 57 victims across the country.

Ontario Real Estate Association president Karen Cox said in a statement that the association is “truly saddened” to learn of the tragedy and offered its condolences to the Realtors’ families and friends.