Colonnade BridgePort has hired Colin Ross as director, leasing, GTA and Chris Coleman, director, asset management in a move the company says represents its ongoing commitment to servicing commercial real estate clients in the Greater Toronto Area.

Colonnade BridgePort says it has been Ottawa’s largest real estate services and management company for over 35 years. It expanded to the GTA in 2018. With the additions, the company says it is well positioned to grow in Toronto, providing a full range of real estate services in the commercial, mixed-use, industrial and residential sectors.

“Although 2020 has been a challenging year in our industry, we believe that our industry is resilient, the sector will rebound and will continue to be a key driver for the economy,” says Hugh Gorman, CEO, Colonnade BridgePort. “We also believe that private and institutional investors will continue to pursue real estate as a crucial investment vehicle for their investment portfolio. We have seen encouraging results and are looking forward to expanding our presence in the GTA even further.

“Welcoming industry-leading experts Colin Ross and Chris Coleman to our team is a major milestone,” says Gorman. “Having these two leaders join our team means we can bring the highest quality leasing, investment and management services to our customers throughout the region.”

Ross has more than 25 years of experience in all areas of commercial real estate with tenures in both private and public companies, including as director of leasing for Brookfield Properties and president of DTZ Canada. He was also owner and operator of Mohr Partners, a boutique real estate brokerage firm in the GTA.

Coleman has more than 20 years of experience in investment and asset management, property acquisition, development, financing and property management, including retail, office, mixed use and industrial. He was SVP, investments and asset management at LaSalle Investment Management, and vice president, investments, portfolio management at SmartCentres REIT.

Colonnade BridgePort manages more than eight million square feet of commercial real estate throughout Ontario, including more than 120 properties, more than 200 lease transactions annually and approximately 1,500 tenants. It is headquartered in Ottawa with offices in Mississauga and Toronto.