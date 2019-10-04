Colliers International recently announced that Peter Vincett has joined the firm as managing director of Colliers’ Toronto North office.

Vincett comes to Colliers after having spent 12 years with Stericycle, a global regulated and compliance solutions company focusing on the healthcare, retail and commercial businesses with operations in 26 countries. After working in increasingly senior roles with the company, Vincett most recently served as vice president of Canada sales and expert operations for Stericycle.

In his new role, Vincett will lead the Private Sales group in the Toronto North office, driving employee engagement and maintaining and establishing strategic relationships, the company says. He will be responsible for identifying opportunities for business development, ensuring that the team has a solid understanding of the local market identity and delivering innovative and dynamic best practice concepts, it says.

“Colliers is continually finding opportunities for growth and diversification in an industry that’s constantly changing,” says Scott Addison, president, brokerage at Colliers Canada. “Peter has a proven track record of developing high-performing leadership teams that consistently generate strong growth, and his experience in the healthcare industry gives him a fresh perspective to our business.”