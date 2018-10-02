Colliers International Group recently acquired Landmark Properties, an asset advisory services and real estate management firm. Landmark and its team of more than 30 professionals provide services including asset management, property management, leasing and lease administration and project management services to local, regional and national clients. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Quebec is an important and growing market in Canada and home to several of Canada’s largest institutional real estate investors,” says David Bowden, CEO of Colliers International in Canada. “The acquisition of Landmark builds upon our recent acquisition in Winnipeg, highlighting our continued investment in high-quality, enterprising professionals across Canada.”

John Duda, EVP of Real Estate Management Services for Colliers International in Canada, says, “Landmark professionals have deep local market knowledge in Quebec and by augmenting our existing operations, we now offer a complete asset advisory services and real estate management solution across Canada.”

Luc Sicotte, president of Landmark Properties, says, “Our core values and entrepreneurial spirit are fully aligned with the unique enterprising culture at Colliers and we look forward to better serving our clients and helping our professionals leverage the other benefits of this world-class organization.”