Colliers International recently announced that Brian Rosen, currently COO, Canada, will succeed David Bowden as president and CEO, Canada, effective March 31. Bowden will transition to a new role as CEO, Colliers Real Estate Strategy & Consulting, reporting to Rosen.

In his new position, Bowden will integrate Colliers’ existing consulting practices into a national Real Estate Strategy & Consulting entity, the company says.

“I want to thank David for his outstanding contribution as Canadian CEO over the past 14 years. Colliers is the market leader in commercial real estate in large part because of David’s tireless efforts and we are all looking forward to watching him expand our Real Estate Strategy & Consulting practice across the country,” says Jay Hennick, global chairman and CEO. “Real estate consulting aimed at large assets and portfolios is a significant emerging opportunity and while we have a large business already, David’s leadership will take us to the next level of growth in years to come.”

Rosen joined Colliers last year. “He brings a wealth of senior leadership experience from roles including Canadian country lead in a related industry and corporate strategist,” the company says. He will be based in Toronto.

“In a short period of time, Brian has exceeded our expectations. His well-established reputation and embodiment of all our company’s core values make him a natural fit to succeed David. I am confident he will excel in his new role and continue to drive growth and profitability throughout our Canadian business,” says Hennick.

Colliers International is a real estate professional services and investment management company. It has operations in 68 countries and more than 15,000 real estate professionals.