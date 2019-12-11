Colleen Koehler is the new president of the Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR). She succeeds Brian Santos, who has served as a director since 2014 and will continue to serve on the board executive committee for another year as past president.

Koehler, a sales representative with Re/Max Twin City Realty, has been a member of KWAR since 2006 and has served on the board of directors since 2015. She has held positions on numerous KWAR committees and task forces. Her volunteerism extends to the wider community, where she is a past president of the Doon Mills Neighbourhood Association and was actively involved in the creation and development of the area park and helping bring French immersion to Brigadoon Public School.

“There is an incredible amount of progress happening in our field as local Realtors continue to advocate on behalf of our clients and respond to their evolving needs,” says Koehler. “One would have expected having access to more information should make the process easier, but in fact, it’s the opposite. The local knowledge and expertise of a Realtor has never been more important, and this is something the KWAR Board of Directors continues to reinforce for its members.”

Koehler also says that Bill 145, the Trust in Real Estate Services Act, 2019 passed second reading in the Ontario Legislature. If passed, the new act will replace the now decades-old Real Estate and Business Brokers Act, 2002. “KWAR was proud to have participated in the consultation process to modernize the rules and we will continue to be engaged as the bill makes its way through the committee process,” says Koehler. “The new legislation is aimed at raising professional standards, strengthening consumer protection and creating a stronger business environment for Ontario Realtors.”

Joining Koehler as officers of the association are Santos of Peak Realty, past president: Nicole Pohl of Re/Max Twin City Realty, 1st vice president; Megan Bell of Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty, 2nd vice president; and EO Bill Duce.

New to the directors this year are Tracey Appleton of Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty, Elias Jiryis of Re/Max Twin City and Duncan Webster of CBRE Limited.

Returning as directors are Andrea Fedy of Royal LePage Wolle Realty, Jeff Gingerich of Century 21 Heritage House, Leon Martin of Re/Max Solid Gold Realty and Tony Schmidt of Howie Schmidt Realty.