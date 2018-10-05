Rob Longo and Steve Park recently opened a new residential and commercial brokerage in Sarnia, Ont. The residential brokerage will operate as Coldwell Banker Southwest Realty, while the commercial office will be known as Coldwell Banker Commercial Southwest Realty.

Long-time friends and colleagues, Park and Longo are both well-established second-generation Realtors with more than 40 years of combined experience selling real estate in Sarnia and Lambton County, the company says.

Construction has just been completed on their new office space at 780 Exmouth St. in Sarnia. A grand opening celebration is planned for later this year.

“It was very important for us to create an environment that focused on saving our agents’ and clients’ time,” says Park, the broker of record. “Our concierge-style approach will shoulder many of the transaction tasks, affording our agents more time to focus on the people important to them; their clients and their families.”

Longo says, “Our commercial clients will continue to benefit from our local knowledge and experience, now aligned with one of the world’s largest international commercial networks through our Coldwell Banker Commercial division.”