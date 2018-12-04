Coldwell Banker Southwest Realty, a new residential and commercial brokerage in Sarnia, Ont., has opened an office in Petrolia. The brokerage is owned by Rob Longo and Steven Park, both second-generation Realtors with more than 40 years combined experience selling real estate in Sarnia and Lambton County. The Petrolia office is in an established location formerly associated with a local independent.

Petrolia, known as “Canada’s Victorian Oil Town” is approximately 25 km southeast of Sarnia, in Enniskillen Township. Robert Leaper, a local developer, joins the Coldwell Banker Southwest Realty operation and will serve a diverse book of business including land lots, custom builds and resales from the Petrolia location.

Park says, “Bob’s expertise, gained from years of experience in both land and residential sales, as well as his solid reputation within the Petrolia community, will be great assets moving forward.”