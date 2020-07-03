For the third straight year, the team at Coldwell Banker R.M.R. Real Estate in Cobourg, Ont. held a client appreciation night by providing free passes to the local drive-in theatre. This year had a special twist. In honour of all front-line workers that have been holding things together during the COVID-19 crisis, the focus was on providing them with free passes.

Back To The Future and The Invisible Man were the movies for the evening. Given that drive-in theatres must strictly adhere to physical distancing, the capacity allowed was far less than normal, but 80 cars and approximately 250 people showed up to accept the thanks and kudos.

Coldwell Banker RMR office manager Sam Miron says, “It’s great to see all these folks come out and allow us to show our appreciation. One of the ladies that came out had just worked 53 days in a row doing 12-hour shifts at the Campbellford Hospital. Even though she had to work the next day, her son wanted to see the movies so she came out to take a well-deserved and short break.”

The event was so successful that the brokerage is planning another one in the coming weeks.