Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty Realtors Tracey Appleton and Dave Tidd

Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont. collected more than 325 new toys for the Waterloo Knights of Columbus Toy Drive. This brings the total toys donated since the annual Trees for Toys event started in 2006 to approximately 4,800.

The festive customer appreciation event serves as an opportunity to promote holiday fire safety. The local fire departments attended and conducted a presentation on tree care that included a live demonstration of how quickly a tree can ignite and burn if not watered appropriately.

Realtors participating in the event purchase trees, wreaths or poinsettias for their clients and invite them to come and pick up their gifts and enjoy refreshments, pictures with Santa, face painting and pony rides. Participants are encouraged to donate toys, which will be distributed to local children.

The Trees for Toys Committee at Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty, from left: Tracey Appleton, Gaye Males, Santa Claus, Kim Cook, Bev Hepburn and Dave Tidd.

At the ribbon cutting for the Fire & Life Inflatable Safety House, from left: John Percy, public education officer, Waterloo Fire Rescue; Steve LaRochelle, Kitchener fire manager, emergency management and business continuity; Geoff Lorentz, regional councillor; Peter Benninger, president, Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty; Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky; Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic; Waterloo Fire Rescue fire chief Richard Hepditch; and Kevin Schmalz, public education officer, Kitchener Fire Department.

