This year Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty in Kitchener, Ont. collected more than 200 new toys for the Waterloo Knights of Columbus Toy Drive. This brings the total toys donated since the inaugural “Trees for Toys” event in 2006 to over 5,000.

Realtors participating in Trees for Toys purchase trees, wreaths or poinsettias for their clients and invite them to come and pick up their gifts and enjoy refreshments, pictures with Santa, face painting and pony rides. Guests are encouraged to donate toys, which are distributed to local children.

Participants were also reminded of the importance of holiday fire safety by the local fire departments, which conducted a presentation on tree care including a live demonstration of how quickly a tree can ignite and burn if not watered properly.