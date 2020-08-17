The Coldwell Banker global brand is launching DESK, an intuitive new intranet portal, on August 25.

DESK is a fully customizable virtual office designed to save both time and energy, by taking users directly to the product without having to navigate multiple menus, the company says. Its design lets users add, hide or organize apps according to individual preference and search apps by titles or keywords. Its Favorites menu lets users store external links, such as MLS, local board and personal or company websites. A brief video has been produced to introduce DESK.

Two Canadian companies are participating in the pilot of DESK, to provide feedback prior to launch, the company says. A Canadian dashboard, displaying only those apps that are relevant to Canada, is also being created to further streamline access by Canadian users.

A comprehensive training program will lead up to the launch, beginning with Train the Trainer live webinars being offered to owners, managers and trainers. A choice of pre-launch preview or launch day interactive sessions will be offered to agents across Canada and the U.S.

“We’re excited to introduce DESK as the gateway to the many unique systems and resources provided by Coldwell Banker,” says Andy Puthon, president of Coldwell Banker Canada. “In today’s challenging environment, when online resources and virtual connections are more important than ever before, DESK has the potential to positively impact business for our affiliates and their sales professionals.”