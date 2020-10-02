The Coldwell Banker global organization held its first ever virtual Gen Blue Experience conference in early September, attracting attendees from across North America and around the world. More than 10,000 attendees tuned in for the event’s General Session, either live streaming or recorded sessions.

Highlights of the first day included recognition of the brand’s international award winners, including the unveiling of the 30 Under 30 winners, with three Canadian honorees. American Idol Season 18 winner Just Sam gave a performance and shared her inspiring story of perseverance. The new look of the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program was also unveiled.

Day two of the conference included breakout sessions from presenters including two-time Olympic gold medalist Summer Sanders, personal finance guru Dave Ramsay and senior members of the Coldwell Banker global team.

The Virtual Gen Blue Happy Hour included networking and entertainment from musical performer Andy Grammer.

Peggy Waldick, broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Action Plus Realty in Simcoe, Ont., used the occasion to celebrate her company’s award winners.

Attendees participated in a prize draw and earned a draw ticket for each Coldwell Banker item they wore, including CB-branded face masks. Two boardrooms were set up to allow physical distancing while listening in to Virtual Gen Blue breakout sessions. Refreshments included Coldwell Banker cookies with the new North Star brand.

The event occurred prior to Ontario’s social gathering guidelines being cut back later in September and followed attendance guidelines in effect at the time.