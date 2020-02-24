Chad Lawson recently opened a new brokerage in Wainwright, Alta., a town located about 200 km southeast of Edmonton, close to the Saskatchewan border. The new company began operations as Coldwell Banker Hometown Realty in January.

Lawson is a top-producing real estate professional with 12 years of experience. Growth will be a priority for his brokerage as it serves a diverse customer base from the military, agricultural and oil sectors, says Coldwell Banker.

“We’ll be offering new resources never before seen in this market, and that provides a compelling alternative for consumers as well as real estate professionals looking to leave their mark on the world of real estate,” Lawson says.

Valerie Moroz is managing broker. She has strong roots in the community and an extensive background of 35 years in real estate, including 18 years as a brokerage owner, brokerage leadership experience with two national franchise brands, and most recently, six years as associate broker at Royal LePage Stalco Realty.

The brokerage will operate from a centrally located office with highway frontage at 1909 14th Ave. in Wainwright. The office has been extensively renovated to offer a welcoming environment for both customers and sales professionals. A grand opening celebration is planned for March.

Andy Puthon, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliates of Canada, says, “The opening of Coldwell Banker Hometown Realty complements our already strong presence in Central Alberta. They are well positioned for future growth and we look forward to supporting them as they leverage our exciting new North Star brand and the depth of resources offered by Coldwell Banker.”