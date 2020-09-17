Coldwell Banker has unveiled a new look and logo for Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, aligning with the network’s 2019 Project North Star rebrand.

The company says the new look creates “a unified voice in reaching both the mainstream and affluent customer and establishes a modern logo for today’s mobile, social and digital marketing environment.”

To arrive at the new look, the company conducted an international quantitative survey of three potential logos. Top terms attributed to the logo were: modern, innovative, unique, trustworthy, and stylish. The brand also conducted formal focus groups comprised of group interviews, anonymous surveys and interviews with top agents and brokers from across the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury network.

“It’s important that my personal brand is aligned with a company that’s recognized worldwide for its professionalism, superior service and reputation,” says Jane Hoffman, Coldwell Banker Canadian Luxury Market spokesperson based in Kelowna, B.C. She says the new branding is “a great step forward and will make a positive impact both in my market here in Kelowna and around the world.”

Craig Hogan, vice president of Global Luxury at Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, says that research shows consumers closely associate the Coldwell Banker name with luxury real estate, and that the brand sold more million-dollar-plus homes in 2019 than any other real estate brand in North America.

Coldwell Banker affiliated companies are expected to fully rebrand to the new mark during the next two years.