Real estate professionals Norm Brenner and Carla Dahlen opened a new brokerage, Coldwell Banker Four Seasons Real Estate, in Vernon, B.C. in October.

It’s the new home of the Brenner Group, an award-winning family business with over 29 years of real estate experience. The sales professionals of The Brenner Group have now joined the Coldwell Banker global network.

Owner and broker of record Carla Dahlen has previous brokerage ownership experience with a global franchise brand. Co-owner Norm Brenner is founder of The Brenner Group and has an extensive book of business, including luxury properties, exclusive listings and new builds, the company says.

“We look forward to leveraging all of the Coldwell Banker resources as we continue to offer a highly personal and truly interactive experience for our clients,” says Brenner.