Cape Breton real estate professionals Joe McDonald and Leanne Martheleur, formerly associated with a local Re/Max brokerage, have acquired Coldwell Banker David Butts Realty. The brokerage, based in Sydney, N.S. has been renamed Coldwell Banker Boardwalk Realty.

David Butts, the firm’s former owner, will continue as broker of record for an interim transition period and will remain with the company in a sales capacity.

The ownership team of McDonald and Martheleur have “a number of experienced sales professionals joining them from their former brokerage,” the company says.

“We have a strong vision of where we want to take the company, to establish our brokerage as a leader in Cape Breton,” says McDonald. “We are redesigning the office with the new Coldwell Banker North Star rebrand. We’ve already begun extensive renovations to upgrade the premises. We will offer sales professionals and customers a welcoming and contemporary location here in Sydney and will be celebrating a grand opening of our new look in a few weeks.”

“Maximizing the depth of resources offered by the Coldwell Banker global brand, our sights are focused on growth,” says Martheleur. “We’ll be building on the established successful brokerage and are looking forward to a bright future together.”