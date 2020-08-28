Coldwell Banker Commercial Oceanside Real Estate has been hired to represent the Maritime Museum of British Columbia in leasing its proposed Pacific Maritime Centre (PMC). The project includes a new Maritime Museum, office tower and conference centre that will be located at 790 McCallum Rd. in Langford, B.C.

The proposed leasing project consists of up to 90,000 sq. ft. of AAA office space that will consist of six 15,000-sq.-ft. floor plates. The building is expected to provide a state-of-the-art air handling system, free onsite parking and onsite daycare services.

Chris Troke and John Morris of Coldwell Banker Commercial Oceanside Real Estate will be looking for expressions of interest from government, NGOs and the business community regarding leasing opportunities, says the museum in a news release.

Langford Mayor Stew Young says, “This project will create several new iconic attractions for the city and region, aligns with council’s commitment to enhance arts and cultural opportunities in Langford, and supports council’s vision to create more commercial office space so residents don’t have to commute outside the city for work.”

The release says the project is “on its way to becoming shovel-ready and is expected to generate hundreds of short-term construction jobs and several new full and part-time jobs in the community.”

The proposed 80,000-sq.-ft. museum will house the entire artefact collection as well as an immersive planetarium theatre and observational lighthouse designed sky deck.

“This is a major step forward for the overall project,” says John Clarkson, chairperson of the Maritime Museum of B.C. “The museum is looking for long-term lessees such as federal and provincial departments, crown corporations, educational institutions, NGOs or private professional corporations. The commercial Realtor company is responsible for serving as the intermediary between the MMBC and perspective tenants.”