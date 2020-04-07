The Coldwell Banker Canada network recently announced its top Canadian award recipients for sales production. Top performances in company, agent, team and office categories during 2019 received national recognition from among hundreds of Canadian award winners.

The No. 1 Affiliate Company for Sales Volume in Canada was Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty, in Kelowna, B.C. The brokerage also was named to the International Chairman’s Circle, along with Coldwell Banker First Ottawa Realty in Ottawa.

Taking the award for No. 1 Affiliate Company for Unit Sales in Canada was Coldwell Banker Preferred Real Estate in Winnipeg.

Jennifer Gilbert

The Canadian Ambassador Award, honouring the individuals who best exemplify Coldwell Banker brand values in Canada, went to Jennifer Gilbert, Coldwell Banker City Side Realty in Lloydminster, Alta. and Marc Ronan, Coldwell Banker Ronan Realty in Tottenham, Ont.

Marc Ronan

Ronan also took top honours for total sales volume by an individual.

Drew Johnson

Drew Johnson, Coldwell Banker Power Realty in London, Ont. sold the most units.

Christopher Barker, left, and Tony Rhodes

In the team category, one to three agents, the total sales volume champs were Rhodes & Barker (Tony Rhodes and Christopher Barker), Coldwell Banker Rhodes & Company in Ottawa. The total units award went to the My Home in KW Group, (Megan Bell and Tracey Appleton), Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty in Kitchener, Ont.

Megan Bell and Tracey Appleton

For teams with four-plus agents, the leader in both sales and units was the Kayley Spalding team, Coldwell Banker Thompson Real Estate, Huntsville, Ont.

Kayley Spalding

The Canadian Rookie of the Year in sales volume was Jeff Gaudet, Coldwell Banker Parker Realty in Charlottetown. The Rookie of the Year in Unit Sales was Benjamin Tetzlaw, Coldwell Banker Preferred Real Estate, Steinbach, Man.