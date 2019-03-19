Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty in Kelowna, B.C. was named the banner’s No. 1 Affiliate Company for Sales Volume and Unit Sales in Canada recently during a live online awards announcement.

In individual honours, Hudson Smith of Coldwell Banker Neumann Real Estate in Guelph, Ont. was No. 1 in total sales volume, while Albert Kantarjian of Coldwell Banker Essential Realty in Windsor, Ont. took top honours for total units.

Team honours (one to three persons) went to Team Eugene & Clara at Coldwell Banker Vantage Realty in Surrey, B.C. for both total sales volume and unit sales.

In the team category for four plus persons, the Jane Hoffman Group at Coldwell Banker Horizon Realty had the highest sales volume, while Kayley Spalding of Coldwell Banker Thompson Real Estate in Huntsville, Ont. had the most total units.

The Canadian Rookie of the Year in Sales Volume was Paige Cyr of Coldwell Banker Fort McMurray in Fort McMurray, Alta. The Canadian Rookie of the Year in Unit Sales went to

Charmaine Hernandez of Coldwell Banker Preferred Real Estate in Winnipeg.

The Canadian Ambassador Awards, for individuals who best exemplify Coldwell Banker brand values, were presented to Kristina Clement of Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre in Newmarket, Ont. and Kristy Stonehouse of Coldwell Banker Fort McMurray.

In Canada, the Coldwell Banker network has approximately 200 independently owned residential and commercial offices, operating in every province and in the Yukon and Northwest Territories.