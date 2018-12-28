Coldwell Banker Action Plus Realty in Simcoe, Ont. has adopted a tradition that in lieu of gift giving, it will donate to a local deserving charity every Christmas. This year the brokerage is supporting Olivia Hazen, 11, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was 7.

“She has had several surgeries and recently had her third relapse,” says broker of record Peggy Waldick. “Now her only option at this point is Car T cell therapy. Mary Field of Simcoe was instrumental in setting up a fundraiser for Olivia recently, so we asked Mary if she would assist us in getting the donation to the Hazen family.”