Sales professionals from Realty Executives Cold Lake in Cold Lake, Alta. have joined the brokerage formerly known as Coldwell Banker Home Team Realty. The new brokerage will now operate as Coldwell Banker Lifestyle.

The company’s name change to Coldwell Banker Lifestyle and its acquisition of the former Realty Executives Cold Lake operation coincides with a rebranding of the Coldwell Banker global brand, which officially launched its “CB North Star mark” on Jan. 1.

Ryan Lefebvre, co-owner and broker of record of Coldwell Banker Lifestyle, says his company’s rebrand and expansion is part of an overall growth strategy for the brokerage. Bev Howarth and Elaine Cross, the two former owners of Realty Executives Cold Lake, join the brokerage in a sales capacity. As part of the expansion, the company will relocate to larger premises in the downtown corridor at 5008 50 Ave. A grand opening celebration is planned later this year.

“We are well positioned for future growth in our new location,” says Lefebvre. “Working with our expanded sales force and maximizing the depth of resources offered by the Coldwell Banker global brand, we’ll continue to raise the bar.”