Garry Liboiron, broker/owner of Century 21 All-Pro Realty in Coburg, Ont. was this year’s recipient of the James Crossen Lifetime Achievement Award. Named after one of Cobourg’s earliest and most successful entrepreneurs, it recognizes outstanding lifetime achievement and contribution to the Cobourg business community. Liboiron is a strong community and local business supporter who is an active member of the Rotary Club of Cobourg, raising millions of dollars for the community.

“I proudly share this award with my business partner and wife, Liz, who has been instrumental in our fundraising and charitable endeavours. Our daughters are also a huge part of our success and have become a large asset to our business and our sales representatives,” says Liboiron.