Cloud Realty of Mississauga, Ont. recently opened a new office in Waterloo.

Broker of record Lang Vuong says, “We decided to open up the office in Waterloo because it’s a great jump-off point for us based on how the market has moved out west. We also have a core group of talented agents who have served as the backbone of our new office. We’re excited about bringing something very fresh, tech-strong and culture-rich to the Waterloo area.”

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworksy helped out with the official ribbon cutting. The branch manager in Waterloo is Tony Olajide.

Cloud Realty has just over 100 salespeople and brokers and 11 support staff.