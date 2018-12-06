Shannon Murree, a sales rep at Re/Max Chay Realty in Barrie, Ont. has been awarded the City of Barrie’s highest civilian award, in recognition of her good deeds and philanthropy work. “Whether she’s bringing awareness to end gender violence, helping women’s or youth initiatives or shelters, she’s always there to lend her name, time and resources to do whatever she can to make a difference,” says the brokerage in a news release. “Whether putting on boxing gloves to raise money or awareness, or collecting shoebox gifts for the Simcoe County community, she’s a tremendous value to the brokerage and community.”

“Everything I did was filled with passion. I’m always encouraging everyone to do a small thing,” Murree told Simcoe.com in 2013. “Every person doing one thing will have a ripple effect. I hope what I do will rub off on people,” she says, adding it’s important for her to set an example for her kids.

“I give a lot of my time and my time is limited. I just believe it’s the right thing to do. We all have responsibilities. Be the change you want to see in the world.”