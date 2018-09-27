CIR Realty is giving out four $5,000 grants to local community projects and initiatives as part of its In My Backyard Contest.

Members of the public are encouraged to submit their entries into one of four categories: locally registered non-profits, community association grant, youth extracurricular and local sustainability and conservation.

The winner of each category is determined by the largest number of public votes and will receive a $5,000 grant towards their cause.

Kirsten Faverin, CIR’s marketing manager and contest founder, says there are many ways to give back to a community, but the best way is to listen to the people in those communities and to give them a chance to rally behind what is most important to them.

“We know that there are a lot of people out there who volunteer their time or fundraise for things that are important to them. As a company, we have a lot of fun supporting these groups and their efforts to make a difference in their communities and in the lives of the people (and animals!) that live there,” she says.

“We know that the economic climate in Calgary right now has resulted in fewer donations to local charities and non-profit initiatives. We want to do our best to show that companies still care and are doing their best to help keep things alive and moving forward,” Faverin says.

The contest is open to all residents of Calgary and surrounding areas, as well as Red Deer and surrounding local areas.

Details can be found at www.cirrealty.ca. The contest closes on Oct. 7.