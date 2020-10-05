Christopher Invidiata and his team of 21 salespeople in Oakville, Ont., formerly among the top Re/Max teams in the world, have joined eXp Realty.

Invidiata established his luxury brand 35 years ago and has sold more than $4 billion in residential real estate. The team was named the No. 1 Re/Max team in Canada more than 15 times since 2001 as well as achieving No. 1 team worldwide in 2007 and 2012.

In a news release, eXp says the Invidiata team completed over $250 million in sales volume with more than180 transactions in 2019.

“I’d been working toward a model that would give our agents more benefits, increased marketing resources and, most importantly, the opportunity to have an ownership stake,” says Invidiata. “We are always looking for the next growth opportunity and innovative move to continue our success at our team, and eXp is doing exactly what I had envisioned with the added benefit of being a virtual company, completely cloud-based with no brick and mortar. This is the future of real estate, and we’re delighted to be part of eXp Realty as it blazes a path forward. This is an exciting time to be a Realtor.”

Michael Valdes, president of eXp Global, says, “As a recognized leader in the real estate arena, Christopher’s expertise has made him a sought-after speaker and mentor to real estate professionals in Canada, Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Turkey and the United States. The Invidiata commitment to quality and holistic brand building, as well as its desire to leap forward into the technology-driven virtual approach to residential real estate sales, is a perfect fit with what we have to offer.”

Unlike a traditional profit-sharing model, eXp says its revenue share program is unique in that the company shares 50 per cent of its revenue received from each transaction before expenses are removed. Agents can benefit financially from “sponsoring” new agents into eXp. Every time that agent closes a sale that contributes revenue to eXp. There are no franchise or brokerage fees for eXp broker partners.