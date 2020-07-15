Christine Zwozdesky has joined the Board of Governors of the Alberta Real Estate Foundation (AREF) for a three-year term. She is one of the three public appointments sitting on the Board of Governors.

Zwozdesky was a licensed real estate professional for 18 years. She enjoyed a lengthy career in property management with regional and national companies until she started her own commercial real estate consulting firm in 2007. A former president of both the Building Owners and Managers Association Edmonton chapter and Edmonton’s Commercial Real Estate Women chapter, Zwozdesky also sat on the Real Estate Council of Alberta for two terms, including serving as chair, and she was a director with the Capital Region Housing Corporation for nine years.

“I believe the real estate industry was facing significant and material challenges even before the onset of our new pandemic realities,” she says. “As a result, investment by AREF in community projects is more important than ever.”

The foundation invests in real estate policy, research, practice and education. Under Alberta’s Real Estate Act, whenever a consumer deposits money in trust through a real estate broker, property manager or commercial broker, the interest earned on the deposit is accumulated and forwarded to the foundation. Since its inception in 1991, the foundation has invested more than $22.6 million in grants to 640 initiatives across Alberta.