Exit Realty Corp. International recently appointed Christine Ireborg and Samantha Morris to executive positions in the organization.

Ireborg has been named director of graphic design. She began her career with Exit Realty in 2003 and quickly rose to the position of manager, graphics and advertising standards. In her new role she will continue to work closely with founder and chairman Steve Morris, to develop and oversee the company’s graphic marketing vision as well as mentor a team of graphic artists.

Morris joined Exit in 2010 and rose to the position of marketing projects manager. In her new role as vice president, digital marketing, Morris will continue to oversee the company’s social media presence as well as the graphics team and co-ordinate advertising and marketing initiatives across various platforms.

“Both of these exceptional leaders are highly knowledgeable about Exit’s culture and business philosophy and are therefore the ideal choices to creatively interpret Exit’s message,” says Steve Morris.