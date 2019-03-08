The husband and wife team of Mathieu Lagarde and Christine Gauthier recently opened Christine Gauthier Immobilier in Montreal. The new brokerage launched with seven brokers and four support staff.

Gauthier has been in the real estate business for more than 20 years. She was the top salesperson at Re/Max Ambiance in Montreal as well as for Re/Max for the island of Montreal.

Lagarde was a private banker, managing more than $100 million of private investments prior to entering the real estate business.

“We have two of our six kids already involved in the business,” says Lagarde. “Our goal is to create a new model of brokerage, a unique boutique, where there is no competition between agents, where we all work together to provide the best experience for our clients and for our agents. We provide leads, training, offices, no expenses for the agents and a program for them to take real vacations and time off.”