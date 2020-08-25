Christan Bosley has been promoted to the position of president and broker of record of Bosley Real Estate in Toronto.

“Christan will become the first woman and fourth family member to hold this title over our 92-year history,” said Thomas Bosley, chairman of Bosley Real Estate, in a note to clients and colleagues. “Many of you have witnessed the evolution of Christan’s career firsthand, beginning when she was 12-years-old, from a filing clerk in accounting, to front desk administration, from an extremely successful sales career to branch manager, and finally to general manager.

“More importantly, we have watched her take the reins during this unprecedented time guiding the company over uncharted territory with confidence, authority, empathy, patience and yes, humour,” says Bosley.

In a 2018 story in REM, Christan said she began her career at the firm alphabetising files during summer holidays. “They said they’d pay me $5, but I said $2 would be fine too,” she said. That’s when she learned her first critical lesson in real estate selling from Bill Statten, the company’s former CFO. “Bill taught me to negotiate up and never down,” she says.

She has “dealt not only with a family move but our forthcoming corporate move and thanks to her vigilance and persistence the Vanderhoof building and indeed Bosley Real Estate will soon become the game changer of our industry,” says Thomas Bosley.

The promotion was effective August 1.