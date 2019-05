Chris Wiltshire recently opened Century 21 Rivers’ Edge in Prescott, Ont. He says he expects to hire two sales reps immediately and hopes to have five by the end of the year.

He’s had his real estate license since 2016. “I’ve been a business owner in the past and I like being in the driver’s seat,” he says. “I want to grow my business. I want to have a fun office, but also one with a reputation of getting properties sold.”