Chris Peters assumed the role of president of the Nova Scotia Association of Realtors (NSAR) at its recent virtual AGM.

Originally from Ontario, Peters and his family moved to Eastern Passage, N.S. in 2004. He is an agent with Royal LePage Atlantic and has been a member of the NSAR board since 2016. He began as a regional director for the Halifax-Dartmouth Region and was elected vice president in 2018.

NSAR’s executive team includes Donna Malone, president-elect; Tammy Hines, vice president; and Matthew Honsberger, past president.

NSAR represents more than 1,500 Realtors in the province.