Keith and Jennifer Burton have transferred ownership of their Toronto brokerage to Chris Dunlop, who became a part owner of Royal LePage Estate Realty in 2014. The change is part of a longer-term plan to allow the Burtons to gradually step back and enjoy the fruits of their labour.

“Keith and Jen have built a strong team and great culture. Their leadership serves as not only an example to me, but to others across the industry as well,” says Dunlop.

The brokerage says Dunlop will continue to renew and modernize their offices and infrastructure and upgrade technology.

“The opportunity to lead the growth and future success of Royal LePage Estate Realty is paramount for me,” says Dunlop. “But a focus on our team’s success is what will define the success of my leadership.”