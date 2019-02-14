Sarah Toop of Century 21 Creekside Realty in Chilliwack, B.C. was recently named the company’s top producer by gross closed commissions (GCC), and No. 16 in the Century 21 Global Rankings.

She has been with the brokerage for just over three years. In 2017 she was the No. 10 producer by production and No. 9 producer by units.

“I’ve always worked by the saying, ‘When you start looking to the side and behind, you’re not moving forward’,” says Toop. In 2018, “I had a baby, got married and bought and renovated two rental properties. There was no direction to go but forward…and fast!”

Brian Rushton, EVP of Century 21 Canada says, “We are very proud of how much Sarah has already accomplished in the three short years that she has been with us. Sarah has an insatiable work ethic and strong business acumen that has made her the success that she is today.”