Crystal De Jager, a sales rep with Sutton Showplace Realty in Chilliwack, B.C. and a member of the Rotary Club of Chilliwack Fraser, recently sponsored a putting contest at the Rotary Club’s golf tournament. It helped the tournament raise approximately $16,000 to help fund a zero barriers/inclusive playground.

“Running the putting contest is a lot of fun. This year eight people made the hole-in-one putt, but one of those made it twice,” says De Jager. “So, he was the winner and we didn’t need to do a ‘putt off’. The latest winner received a shiny new putter worth approximately $500.”

De Jager has been a member of the Rotary Club for 3 ½ years.