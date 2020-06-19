The Alberta Real Estate Foundation has announced the resignation of executive director Cheryl De Paoli, effective June 30.

De Paoli has held various roles at the foundation since 2006 and served as executive director for the last nine years.

“We thank Cheryl for her years of service, steady leadership and many valuable contributions to the foundation. We wish her the best of luck on her next professional adventure. Her dedication to the real estate industry and Alberta’s communities will be missed,” says Doug Leighton, board chair.

“I am honoured to have served in various roles and supported the Board of Governors in forging stronger relationships with industry and community grantees,” says De Paoli. “Leaving now, on the eve of the organization’s 30th anniversary, allows time for my successor to bring a fresh perspective to the foundation’s next decade.”

The Board of Governors has initiated a search for a new executive director.