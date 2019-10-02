Cheryl Ann Gray has been named 2020 president of the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). The first Canadian and first non-U.S. individual to become IREM president, she was inaugurated during the 2019 IREM Global Summit in San Francisco last week.

“This is exciting news for Canadian property and asset managers as well as members of the Real Estate Institute of Canada (REIC), as we see dedicated professionals in our community recognized on a global scale,” says REIC CEO Stephen Ashworth.

Gray is the head of special projects, operational excellence at QuadReal Property Group in Toronto. Before joining QuadReal, Gray held several leadership positions at Bentall Kennedy. She has worked at several major Canadian real estate firms in senior management roles where she was responsible for office, industrial, retail and residential portfolios.

She is an REIC Emeritus, the highest honour presented to the institutes’ members, and has served as REIC national board director and IREM regional vice president for Canada.

Gray is also a member of the Building Owners and Managers’ Association (BOMA) Canada and served on its national board of directors. She received the BOMA Canada Chairman’s Award and BOMA Toronto’s President’s Award for her role in leading the Canadian real estate industry initiative on pandemic planning.

IREM is an international organization of nearly 20,000 individuals united to advance the profession of real estate management through training, professional development and collaboration. It is based in Chicago.