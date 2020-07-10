The Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors (CKAR) used funding from the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation to help the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation assist with front-line service continuity.

“The unprecedented impact of COVID-19 has been felt around the world, including in our local community of Chatham-Kent, with migrant workers being disproportionately affected,” says Michael Gibbons, president of CKAR. “Here in the community of Chatham-Kent, we have been proud to partner with CKHAF, and have witnessed first-hand the tremendous work they do to support our hospital. We hope that this donation will help them continue to flatten the curve.”