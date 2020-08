The Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors recently announced that its 2020 scholarship recipients are Emma Cobb and Martin Laprise.

Cobb is the granddaughter of Betty and Brian Peifer of Royal LePage Peifer Realty. She will attend Mohawk College in collaboration with McMaster University for a degree in nursing.

Martin Laprise is the son of Anne Marie Authier of Re/Max Chatham Kent Realty. He will study business administration at the University of Windsor.