The Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors recently introduced its 2020 Board of Directors: Michael Gibbons, president; Steve Carroll, past president; Laura Tourangeau, president elect; Amber Pinsonneault, vice president; and directors Peter Allaer, Carrie Patrick, Brandy Robertson, Crystal Robinson and Jim Kovacs.

“I welcome the opportunities to come,” says Gibbons. “Technology is rapidly changing the future of real estate. This is not a time to look back. As a board, we want to strengthen our partnerships with the municipality and the public and remain the trusted voice of advocacy for our membership.”

The board approved a grant of $2,600 to the Chatham-Kent Women’s Centre from the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation. In 2019, Chatham-Kent Realtors contributed to Outreach for Hunger, New Beginnings ACI Brain and Stroke Recovery Association and Chatham Hope Haven.

The Holiday Luncheon was held at Club Lentinas with over 150 members in attendance.