The Chatham Kent Association of Realtors (CKAR) made a donation to the Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation recently at the association’s AGM. The donation will give staff at the hospice a helping hand when it comes to safely lifting residents.

The foundation says recent donations have been used to purchase six specialized patient transfer sheets. The new equipment, which is mounted to the ceiling, helps to reposition and lift residents to make transfers in a safe manner.

In the photo: Foundation executive director Jodi Maroney receives the cheque from CKAR president Michael Gibbons during a live presentation that was also streamed so members could attend virtually.