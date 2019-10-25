Century 21 Westman Realty in Brandon, Man. hosted a two-part fundraiser this summer to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters. The first part was the 35th annual golf tournament that was sponsored by 19 local businesses.

The brokerage also added a bocce ball tournament that took place at Brandon University.

“We decided we wanted to have a bigger event than the previous years (because) the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Brandon had their funding cut back this year,” says Laurie Brugger, owner of Century 21 Westman Realty. “The highlight this year was at the bocce tournament. Some of the little sisters played and it was so much fun having them participate.”

The events raised $4,400.