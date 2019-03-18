The annual Rotary Carl Oake Swimathon took place recently in Peterborough, Ont., raising $48,000 for Easter Seals and the Rotary Club. There were 25 teams participating as well as several volunteers from Century 21 United Realty and the local Rotary Club. Carl Oake, owner of the brokerage, started the Swimathon 33 years ago and now his daughter, Vanessa Oake Hogan, is the organizer and host of the event.

“Every year I feel so overwhelmed with the dedication, compassion and generosity that participants bring to the Swimathon,” says Oake Hogan. “It’s incredible to see how much this event has grown and the impact that it has on the community.”