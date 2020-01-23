Century 21 Synergy Realty recently opened for business in Ottawa.

The team is led by former Re/Max top performers. The broker of record is Ian Soucy. The brokerage launched with more than 30 sales reps and says it plans to grow to 50 by the end of 2020.

“I like to help people. I want to make Century 21 Synergy Realty Inc. the most enjoyable workspace for real estate agents,” says Soucy.

Other members of the leadership team include Brock Frost, chairman of the board and CFO;

Brad Corrigan and Lisa Arsenault, directors of human resources; Francois Tessier, director of agent development; Darcy Whyte, director of training; and Matt Gibbs and Trevor Mayhew, directors of marketing and technology.