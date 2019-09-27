This summer in High Prairie, Alta., staff at Century 21 Sunnyside Realty took on a new event to support their local food bank. They banded together with three local businesses and in just two weeks, organized and hosted a charity bike ride.

The eight riders raised $2,430. They plan on running the event again next year with more time and resources.

“It is incredible to see what a small group of people can do for a community. Century 21 Sunnyside Realty is a small team of three and each member has a huge impact on High Prairie,” says Brian Rushton, EVP of Century 21 Canada.

“When your town needs you, you do whatever it takes to help,” says Gordon Olson, owner of Century 21 Sunnyside Realty. “It was incredible to see the community come together instantaneously to show their support for the food bank. We can’t wait to see this fundraiser grow year after year.”