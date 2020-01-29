Century 21 President Realty in Brampton, Ont. hosted its annual Christmas Holiday Gala recently, while celebrating its 10th anniversary and honouring the successes of team members.

More than 600 guests attended the event. The evening included speeches from Don Kottick, president of Sotheby’s International and Brian Rushton, EVP of Century 21 Canada. Guests enjoyed performances by Shaan Punjab Dee, a special Bhangra performance and double flute and Dhol performance.

Last year Century 21 President raised $9,400 for local charities, including $5,100 for Sick Kids Foundation and $2,100 for Easter Seals. Khalsa Aid and C-SASIL both received $1,100 in donations.

The brokerage is owned by Gurcharan Garry Bhaura, broker of record and past president of the Toronto Real Estate Board. His brother Sukhwinder Bhaura is vice president.