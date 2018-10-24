Century 21 Premier Properties recently opened its second office in the Okanagan, in Greenwood, B.C. Earlier this year owners Ken Davreux, Wendy Brisebois and Payam Sanai opened an office in Osoyoos.

Davreux and his team have more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry. The new office was previously a Re/Max brokerage and was acquired earlier this year by the Premier Properties team. Their goal for the end of the year is to have 12 salespeople and possibly open another branch office in Grand Forks.

This summer the brokerage held a blues concert to raise funds for Easter Seals, which they hope to make an annual event.